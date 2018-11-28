Cowboys list three starting OL as questionable; Saints rule out Armstead

Getty Images

The Cowboys list three starting offensive linemen as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Saints.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed last week’s game with stingers, did not practice all week. Coach Jason Garrett has called Smith a game-time decision.

Right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) were limited in practice all week and also are questionable.

The Cowboys ruled out receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist).

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) is questionable.

Defesnive end Taco Charlton (shoulder) and receiver Allen Hurns (thumb) are expected to play.

The Saints listed only one player on its status report: They ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral). Armstead will miss his third consecutive game.