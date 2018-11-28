Cyrus Jones is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Ravens scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders and the player responsible for the special teams score has been honored by the league for his effort.

Cyrus Jones returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Ravens a 10-7 lead over the visitors from Oakland. The Ravens would not fall behind again and wound up winning the game 34-17 to move to 6-5 on the season.

It was the first punt return touchdown for Jones, who is from Baltimore and joined the Ravens after being waived by the Patriots in October.

“To do it in Baltimore, that’s a life-long dream in front of my hometown,” Jones said. “I mean it’s an unbelievable feeling. I’ve been through a lot. I can’t really put it into words. I’m going to sit back and relish it for this night and get back to work on the next week.”

Jones, who returned four punts for 79 yards overall, was named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of his work in the game.