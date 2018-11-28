Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford, place Jakeem Grant on injured reserve

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 10 and had surgery on that injury more than a week ago, but he remained on the team’s active roster for last Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

The Dolphins have now made a move to bring a healthy player on board in his place. The team has promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad with Grant making the trip to injured reserve.

Ford was a seventh-round pick in 2017 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the preseason, but wound up as one of the cuts the team made on the way to 53 players in early September. He’ll join Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler at wideout in Miami.

Grant had 21 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns while also serving as a returner in the kicking game.