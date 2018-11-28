D’Onta Foreman “ready” for Texans to activate him

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said earlier this week that D'Onta Foreman isn’t “all the way back yet.” The running back disagrees.

“I feel good; I feel great,” Foreman said Wednesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m ready to go. I’ve been practicing. I feel very explosive. I’m cutting really good. I feel ready to go.”

Foreman tore his Achilles in a Nov. 19, 2017, game against the Cardinals. He returned to practice Nov. 14, giving the Texans until Dec. 6 to make a decision whether to activate him from the physically unable to perform list.

The Texans made him a third-round pick last year, and he ran 78 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns before his injury ended his rookie season.

Foreman would make an already formidable running game even better.

In their past five games, the Texans have averaged 34 carries for 169 yards, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Deshaun Watson hasn’t attempted more than 24 passes in those games but has tossed 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Texans rank fourth in rushing.