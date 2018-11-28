Eddie Jackson named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bears were playing without their starting quarterback last week, so they needed some help on the other side of the ball.

As he has often this year, Eddie Jackson delivered.

His interception return for a touchdown helped seal a Thanksgiving win over the Lions. It was also his third defensive touchdown of the season, and the second week in a row with a pick-six.

He has four interceptions on the season, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Bills.

The 2017 fourth-rounder has been a remarkably productive member of a defense that can make plays at every level, and one of the reasons they’re leading their division, even as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is still growing into his role.