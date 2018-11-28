Eli Rogers back on the practice field

Getty Images

Wide receiver Eli Rogers has not played a game since tearing his ACL in the Steelers’ divisional round playoff loss to the Jaguars in January, but he may have a chance to return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Rogers has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of the regular season and the Steelers announced on Wednesday that he has been cleared to return to practice. That opens a 21-day window for Rogers to practice with the team before they reach a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the rest of the season.

Rogers re-signed with Pittsburgh after the team opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent. He had 66 catches for 743 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Ryan Switzer, Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey are the receivers on the active roster, so it may take an injury to someone else for Rogers to show that he’s completely recovered.