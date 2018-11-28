Eric Berry practicing for the first time this season

Getty Images

The Chiefs got an important piece of their defense back Wednesday, one which could make a significant difference as they move into the postseason.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs safety Eric Berry practiced Wednesday, his first on-field appearance during the regular season.

“We’ll see how he does and we’ll ease him back into it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Berry has been out since last year’s opener following a torn Achilles, though his injury has been reported as a heel problem this year.

Whether they’re ready to put him on the field this weekend against the Raiders remains to be seen, but it’s a good sign for a defense which could certainly use the help (ranked 30th in yards allowed and 28th in points).