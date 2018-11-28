Eric Ebron, T.Y. Hilton out of practice for Colts Wednesday

Getty Images

The Colts placed tight end Jack Doyle on injured reserve this week after he hurt his kidney in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and they had ruled three tight ends out of that game last week because of other injuries, which left Eric Ebron looking like the last man standing at the position in Indianapolis.

That is no longer the case on a couple of fronts. Ebron did not practice on Wednesday and the team listed him as out due to a back injury. Ebron has not missed any games this season and has forged a strong connection with Andrew Luck in their first season together.

Ebron has 44 catches for 508 yards and 11 touchdowns, which matches the number of touchdowns he scored in his first four NFL seasons.

While Ebron was out, the Colts did get Ryan Hewitt and Erik Swoope back on the field as limited participants. Mo Alie-Cox remained out with a calf injury.

Another player with a strong connection to Luck also sat out on Wednesday. T.Y. Hilton did not practice and is listed with a groin injury a few days after catching seven passes for 125 yards. Hilton, who missed two games with chest and hamstring injuries earlier this year, leads the Colts in receptions and receiving yards.