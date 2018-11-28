Falcons put Derrick Shelby on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons have dealt with so many injuries on defense this year, it hardly feels like news anymore.

But they put another player on injured reserve Wednesday, shutting down defensive end Derrick Shelby.

The 29-year-old Shelby started three games this year (when not dealing with a groin injury), making him the fourth defensive starter on IR this year. Safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen hit IR early, as did middle linebacker Deion Jones (who has been designated for return but hasn’t played yet).

To take his place on the roster, the Falcons promoted defensive back Ryan Neal from the practice squad.

They filled the practice squad slot by signing former Bears running back Jeremy Langford.