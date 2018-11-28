Former Lions defensive line coach claims he pushed to draft Aaron Donald

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
The Lions will meet the Rams on Sunday, which means it’s time to revisit every Lions fan’s favorite topic: The fact that the Lions passed on superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the 2014 NFL draft and chose tight end Eric Ebron instead.

Donald has become the best defensive player in the NFL with the Rams, who chose him with the 13th overall pick. And that sticks in the craw of Jim Washburn, who was the Lions’ defensive line coach at the time. Washburn told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that during the Lions’ draft preparations he told everyone up to and including owner Martha Ford that Donald was going to be the league’s next great defensive player.

“I said this guy is a Jedi,” Washburn says today. “Everybody looked puzzled and Mrs. Ford was sitting there and she couldn’t figure out what the heck a Jedi was. And I said a Jedi, he’s like Yoda. It’s like a Jedi, they see things before they happen, and I said Aaron Donald sees things before they happen. And he’s John Randle. Maybe when it’s all said and done, he’s better than John Randle.”

Washburn said a person he did not want to identify within the Lions’ personnel department was adamant that Donald was too small, and ultimately Washburn got overruled.

“He’s the premier player in football in my opinion,” Washburn said. “You make the exception for the exception and the guy . . . shot him down.”

In Washburn’s opinion, the Lions would have made it at least to the NFC Championship Game in 2014, Donald’s rookie year, if they’d had Donald on the line next to Ndamukong Suh. (The Lions went 11-5 and lost in the wild card round that season.) Washburn still views Donald as the one who got away.

It’s worth noting that coaches have been known to exaggerate, with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, how sure they really were about a player before the draft. But in this case, it’s not hard to believe that Washburn badly wanted Donald, who was widely considered the best defensive player in college football in 2013, then was the best player on the field at the Senior Bowl, then blew up the Scouting Combine. What defensive line coach wouldn’t want a guy like that?

Unfortunately for Washburn, and the Lions, the team went for Ebron.

15 responses to “Former Lions defensive line coach claims he pushed to draft Aaron Donald

  1. Compared to Bill Polian claiming he had a first round grade on Tom Brady (and then never drafted him at all when he was available in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th rounds), Jim Washburn sounds downright believable.

  5. I don’t know that figuring out Aaron Donald would be good counts as any special insight – the insight is the Lions are shmoes.

    Also next times use the Flash Gordon reference, that is current in Detroit.

  9. Anytime I hear comments about some guy being too small for the NFL I thank the football gods that the Seahawks have John Schneider for a GM and Pete Carroll for a Head Coach. While everyone else in the world of football thought Russell Wilson was too small, John Schneider nodded in agreement and snickered behind their back.

  10. >>walker1191 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    Compared to Bill Polian claiming he had a first round grade on Tom Brady (and then never drafted him at all when he was available in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th rounds), Jim Washburn sounds downright believable.>>

    Yeah, but with Peyton Manning, do you really take a flyer on Brady?

    Remember, it took an injury to Drew Bledsoe for Brady to get his chance. Had that not happened, who knows where Brady winds up.

  11. seabrawk12 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 6:15 pm
    It’s even worse for Lion’s fans to see Ebron having a great season in Indy.

    ———————

    Not really. It was probably good for both parties to split ways since he wasn’t working out here, and I would have been more upset if we paid him big money.

    Now losing out on getting Aaron Donald? Captian Obvious answer there.

  13. I look at the vikings who passed on Donald and wonder, why? and then i freak out!

    And then i see that they had drafted DT Shariff Floyd the first round the year before, and they had just signed linval joseph right before the 2014 draft.

    So i am not freaking out as much. Floyd was a great talent until he got hurt and joseph is a stud. They simply didn’t need a DT at the time.

  15. All you had to do was watch his college tape. Man was double and tripled teamed as much as Clowney was, but where Clowney’s production dropped, Donald’s went up, and he won just about every major award a defensive lineman could win.

    Detroit’s not the only team who should feel sore about missing out on him.

