“High level of concern” Jalen Ramsey won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck may not have to tangle with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey this weekend.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday morning that Ramsey has a knee injury and that he was expected to be one of three players held out of the team’s first practice of the week. At a press conference a short time later, head coach Doug Marrone said that Ramsey’s status for Sunday’s game is in doubt.

“I do have a high level of concern. … He’s got a legitimate thing that he’s dealing with,” Marrone said, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union.

Ramsey has not missed a game since entering the NFL, but the team’s schedule may contribute to a decision to end that streak this week. The Jaguars will be playing two games in five days as they’ll take on the Titans a week from Thursday before an extended break leading into their Week 15 game against Washington.