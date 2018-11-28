If Eric Reid thinks the random PED testing process is rigged, he should do something about it

Getty Images

Panthers safety Eric Reid seems to have a problem with the number of times he’s been randomly tested for PEDs since returning to the NFL. If so, he’s got a problem with both the NFL and the NFL Players Association, and ultimately with the independent party responsible for implementing PED testing.

Every week during the regular season and preseason, 10 players from each team are selected for a random PED test. Reid, after taking a standard pre-employment PED test when signing, has had his number come up five times in two months with the team. He recently said that he smells something fishy.

“I’ve been here seven, eight weeks,” Reid said, via the Charlotte Observer. “I’ve been drug tested six times. It’s supposedly random but I know what I’m fighting against, I know who I’m fighting against. It’s tactics that they’re using for the collusion suit.”

By saying “they,” Reid implies that the NFL has somehow pulled strings or fudged numbers to ensure his “random” selection. This ignores the basic rules and realities of the PED process. The NFL doesn’t implement the testing, the “Independent Administrator” does. And the “Independent Administrator” is jointly hired by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. And the “Independent Administrator” is jointly paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. And the “Independent Administrator” determines which players from each team will be randomly selected for PED testing.

And all of this was collectively bargaining by the league and the union.