J.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the week

The Texans had several key players coming back from serious injuries this season and they’ve all returned to form over the first 11 games of the year.

That includes defensive end J.J. Watt, who heard more questions than others because his 2016 season was also cut way short because of an injury. The three-time defensive player of the year has made it clear that the time away from the game didn’t rob him of his talent, however.

Watt had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble against the Titans in last Monday’s win that extended Houston’s winning streak to eight games after they opened the year with an 0-3 record. Watt was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week as a result of that outing.

It’s the seventh time Watt has taken that prize overall and the first time he’s picked one up since Week 17 of the 2015 season.

Watt is now up to 45 tackles, 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 19 quarterback hits on the season. He may not win another defensive player of the year when all is said and done, but just having him back to his old tricks suits the Texans just fine.