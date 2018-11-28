Jamal Agnew returning to Lions practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Lions will have cornerback/returner Jamal Agnew back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Agnew hurt his knee in Week Five against the Packers and landed on injured reserve on October 15 as a result. The team announced on Wednesday that Agnew will practice, which makes him eligible to return to the active roster from injured reserve after Week 14.

Agnew was the punt returner on the first-team All-Pro squad as a rookie last season after averaging 15.4 yards per return and taking two kicks back for touchdowns. His average dropped to 5.6 yards per return before he was injured this season.

Agnew also played 117 defensive snaps this season and has moonlighted on offense in each of his two seasons with the Lions.