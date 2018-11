Getty Images

Ravens right tackle James Hurst returned to practice Wednesday. It’s the first time he’s worked with his teammates on the field since Oct. 20, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Hurst missed five games with an issue to his nerve root, the two bundles of nerve fibers from the spinal cord.

His absence began with a disc issue in his back and spread to his calf.

Rookie Orlando Brown Jr. has started in Hurst’s spot since Week Seven.

It appears, though, that Hurst could return soon.