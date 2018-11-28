James Washington: As captain, Roethlisberger can say what he wants

Getty Images

After Ben Roethlisberger criticized receiver James Washington, the Steelers quarterback defended himself by saying it’s part of the responsibility of being a team captain to let teammates know if they are falling short.

“I’ve earned the right to be able to do that with as long as I have been here,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday.

Washington, a rookie, smartly agreed a day later.

“With him being the captain of this team, he has freedom of speech as well as we all do,” Washington said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Washington, a second-round pick, has only eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. He earned a rebuke from Roethlisberger for dropping a long pass at the Denver 22 when Washington tried to dive for the ball rather than running under it.

Roethlisberger said Washington “can’t be out there” if he isn’t going to make a play like that.