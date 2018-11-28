Jets defense hasn’t forced a turnover since Week Six

Getty Images

The Jets are tied for 15th in the league with 15 takeaways this season, so there are plenty of teams that have forced turnovers less often than they have this year.

No one’s forced fewer turnovers since Week Six of the season, however. The Jets last forced a turnover in their win over the Colts that week and their five-game drought ties an NFL record for futility in the takeaway department. The Jets have all lost all five of those games and safety Jamal Adams is looking for things to change against the Titans this weekend.

“We’ve got to get a turnover,” Adams said Tuesday on WFAN, via Newsday. “We are obviously out there talking about turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, and getting it done. But we’re not getting it done, we’re just talking about it. It’s very frustrating as a defense when we’re not getting turnovers and helping our offense get in better situations. It’s something we have to get done.”

The lack of turnovers from the defense is one of several reasons why turnovers on the coaching staff and elsewhere have started to feel inevitable once the Jets’ season limps to its conclusion.