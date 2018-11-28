Jets putting James Carpenter on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets have lost a starting offensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Left guard James Carpenter did not play against the Patriots last Sunday because of a shoulder injury and multiple reports on Wednesday have him headed to injured reserve as a result of the issue. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News adds that Carpenter will need to have surgery to repair the injury.

Carpenter is in the final year of the four-year deal that he signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2015. He started 58 straight games before missing last week and will be headed back onto the open market this offseason.

Spencer Long moved from center to left guard with Carpenter out against New England. Jonotthan Harrison took over in the middle of the offensive line.