Joe Flacco isn’t practicing Wednesday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t forthcoming about the outlook for quarterback Joe Flacco when he spoke to the media on Wednesday, which left the team’s practice later in the day as the best opportunity to find out if the veteran’s been cleared to return from his hip injury.

The team has hit the field and, per multiple reporters, Flacco is not taking part in the session.

Based on Harbaugh’s evasiveness about whether Flacco’s been cleared to return and a Tuesday report that Lamar Jackson will be starting against the Falcons, that’s not a particularly surprising development.

The question of Flacco’s return may now move to next week, but it could become a moot point in the near future. If the Ravens keep winning with Jackson, they’ll be little reason to rock the boat by making another quarterback change and any losses could lower the team’s postseason odds to the point that there’s no reason not to continue letting Jackson acclimate himself to life in the NFL.