Leonard Fournette loses appeal of suspension

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has lost his appeal and will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The league announced that appeals officer James Thrash, a former NFL player jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union, affirmed the one-game suspension.

Fournette will have to miss practices and team meetings this week and the game on Sunday. He can return to the team on Monday.

The suspension is unpaid, but it could cost even more if the Jaguars seek to void the $7 million in remaining guarantees on his contract.

Fournette has played in just five games this season and has just 90 carries for 314 yards. He was playing well on Sunday against the Bills, until he ran across the field to join in a scuffle and threw punches at Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson, which got him ejected and suspended. Lawson was also ejected from the game but was not suspended.