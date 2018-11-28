Le’Veon Bell trying to get Colts attention, but will it work?

Getty Images

Absentee running back Le'Veon Bell is flirting on Instagram, but he might be making eyes at the wrong team.

The effectively-former Steelers running back (though it’s still unclear how they’ll handle his free agency in the spring) commented on an NFL-posted image of Andrew Luck with three eyeball emojis and the words “Just imagine.”

It wasn’t exactly subtle, for a guy who wants to get paid next offseason to seek out the team that could have the most salary cap space in the league next offseason.

The bigger question would be whether the Colts would be interested in him.

In previous interviews, without mentioning Bell in particular, Ballard took a different view to free agency.

“You don’t win games in March,” Ballard said on Pat McAfee’s podcast, via the Indianapolis Star. “I know people get excited, and tell themselves this is the one missing piece.

“That money will evaporate faster than people think whenever you start handing out contracts to your own people. You want your players to know you’re gonna take care of them.”

While Bell could certainly help the Colts (a statement that could be made about many teams in the league), they have put things together with a less-than-high-priced backfield. The committee of Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins have averaged 4.9 yards per rush. As a team, the Colts are 18th in the league in rushing, and they’ve won five in a row to insert themselves into the playoff mix.