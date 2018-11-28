Lions again practice in freezing temperatures before an indoor game

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Lions coach Matt Patricia took some criticism in the media for having his team practice outdoors on a cold day, even though the Lions were preparing to play a game at home, indoors. Patricia later got defensive with reporters when explaining why he believes outdoor practices are important.

As if to underscore his point, Patricia again had the Lions outdoors in freezing temperatures today, even though they’re again playing indoors at home on Sunday.

Patricia insists there are important reasons to practice in poor weather, even if the elements won’t be a factor in Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Patricia has said, for instance, that he thinks players are forced to pay close attention to their footwork when practicing on frozen tundra. The Lions beat the Panthers after that outdoor practice two weeks ago, so Patricia got some measure of vindication.

In two weeks, the Lions will finally play in what is likely to be cold weather, when they travel to Buffalo. Maybe that will be the week Patricia rents out a giant sauna for the Lions to practice in.