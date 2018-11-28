Man sentenced to 18 months in jail for threats of mass violence at Jaguars-Steelers playoff game

Getty Images

A Texas man that threatened an act of mass violence at a playoff game last January between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to the Torsten Ove of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Yuttana Choochongkol of San Antonio was convicted of threatening interstate communications for saying he intended to commit and mass shooting and suicide at the game in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

Choochongkol had sent the threats via the Heinz Field website, using a “contact us” entry form to relay his threats. He had sent additional threats to a television station.

Choochongkol has been a test subject for clinical drug trials and claimed that a drug he was taking at a clinic influenced him into making the threats and that the threats were a prank. Those arguments did not hold up in court.

He was credited with 10 1/2 months in time already served on the 18-month sentence and will face three years of probation upon his release.