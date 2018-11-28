Mike Zimmer on Cordarrelle Patterson: Pats use him better than we did

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson had some good moments over four years with the Vikings, particularly in the return game, but his play as a wide receiver never quite lived up to the expectations many had when he was a first-round pick in 2013.

The last three of Patterson’s years with Minnesota came with Mike Zimmer as the team’s head coach and Zimmer has had a chance to check in with how Patterson is doing ahead of this weekend’s game against the Patriots. New England has gotten a kickoff return touchdown from Patterson and they’ve also given him the most extensive use as a runner in his career, which Zimmer believes is a big improvement over what the Vikings had him do.

“Quite honestly, they’re using him way better than we did,” Zimmer said on a Wednesday conference call.

Patterson, who was originally drafted with a pick acquired from the Patriots, has 37 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown and he’s also caught 13 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

24 responses to “Mike Zimmer on Cordarrelle Patterson: Pats use him better than we did

  2. BB = Simply the best GM and Coach ever

    And, it ain’t close.

    Fleeces Minny for Patterson at 29 in 2013, trades back, gets Collins and Logan Ryan, wins 2 SBs, goes to another in the midst of Goodell cheating and stealing picks and spotting Philly 14 points in last year’s SB, and then he acquires Patterson for a 4th rder and only 3 mil in 2018, sitting at 8-3, staring down the barrel of another conf title game appearance.

    Just genius.

  6. I’m not saying Zimmer is one of these guys, but too many coaches try to cram players into one style, whichever style it is that the coach likes. Belichick adapts the style of play, and the team’s strategy, to the strengths of his personnel and he has no preconceived notions of what a guy’s talents are when he joins the team.

    Look at what Julian Edelman says Belichick told him on the phone on draft day: Hey, this is Coach Belichick. We are going to draft you. We really don’t know what you are going to play but we know you can play football.” If more coaches had that attitude and openness to possibilities, they’d most likely have fewer players who don’t seem to live up to their potential.

    The other thing, though, is that none of this works if you don’t have a guy who’s willing to try new things. Patterson has enthusiastically thrown himself into new roles and it’s turned out well. Good for him and good for the Patriots.

  10. Carl Gerbschmidt
    Nov 28, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
    WEll, you’re not a very good coach and speilman is not a very good GM.
    Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
    The Packers organization wishes they had Zim and Rick.

  11. terripet says:
    November 28, 2018 at 11:03 am

    That’s because he can’t catch

    6

    6

    ——————

    False.

    He has big hands and can hold the ball just fine as a runner as well. He’s not very football smart, which is well known, but that has nothing to do with not catching it like all the Colts cupcakes at WR. lol

  13. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    November 28, 2018 at 11:10 am

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    If Zimmer and Speilman are not very good, please explain why the Vikings are 5-1-1 against the Packers in their last seven meetings?

  14. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    November 28, 2018 at 11:10 am
    ——

    Funny that you say that because since Zimmer has been coach the Packers have lost control of the NFC North.

  15. I’m surprised free wheeling free spirited Patterson has been able to live in the Patriot Way world. I was expecting him to be cut in training camp and hoping the Vikes would’ve stole him back like we were able to do with Tom Johnson.

  18. If you watch the way Patterson runs when he’s in at running back its bizarre. He’s so upright and does little to cover up the ball. It’s funny that it’s so effective.

  19. That’s because you’re not the GOAT coach Zim, Belichick is. You’re still a very good coach but Belichick is on the level all by himself.

  20. Zimmer is just being classy. Belichick will keep him around until mental blunders cost the Pat’s a game or two. Patterson’s talent is undeniable and he’s a good kid, so he’ll play for a few more teams before his career is over.

  21. If Zimmer and Spielman are not very good, please explain why the Vikings are 5-1-1 in their last 7 meetings against the Packers.

    ///////////////////

    To be fair the Packers are 10-1-1 against the Vikings in the 12 games prior to that.

    Do you consider how good or bad the Vikings coach and GM are based solely on their success or failure agaisnt the Packers? Packers fans are right, playing the Packers is our Super Bowl and defines us.

    Skol, Vikings

  22. He was only pressed into running back duties because of injuries to Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead (like Ty Montgomery was in GB). With Sony back and Burkhead coming off IR, Patterson won’t be seeing too many touches at RB.

    He’s also behind Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett on the WR depth chart.

    Other than doing returns, I can’t see him getting on the field now that everyone’s healthy again. Hopefully they can give him a couple of series at WR, but his production isn’t that much better than when he was at Minnesota.

  23. Vikings have a lot of talent on that team and should not be bouncing around 500. Zimmer might be gone if they don’t make the playoffs.

    ********************************************************************************
    When did you become a GM?
    You need to work on that prognostication thing you are doing.

