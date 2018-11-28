Mike Zimmer on Cordarrelle Patterson: Pats use him better than we did

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson had some good moments over four years with the Vikings, particularly in the return game, but his play as a wide receiver never quite lived up to the expectations many had when he was a first-round pick in 2013.

The last three of Patterson’s years with Minnesota came with Mike Zimmer as the team’s head coach and Zimmer has had a chance to check in with how Patterson is doing ahead of this weekend’s game against the Patriots. New England has gotten a kickoff return touchdown from Patterson and they’ve also given him the most extensive use as a runner in his career, which Zimmer believes is a big improvement over what the Vikings had him do.

“Quite honestly, they’re using him way better than we did,” Zimmer said on a Wednesday conference call.

Patterson, who was originally drafted with a pick acquired from the Patriots, has 37 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown and he’s also caught 13 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.