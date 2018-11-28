Mitchell Trubisky not practicing Wednesday

Getty Images

The Bears maintain that Mitchell Trubisky‘s shoulder injury isn’t a long-term concern.

But it may cost him a second week.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bears coach Matt Nagy said that his quarterback wasn’t expected to practice today.

Trubisky missed the Thanksgiving win over the Lions after picking up a late injury the week before against the Vikings.

Veteran backup Chase Daniel started in his place and played acceptably well, going 27-of-37 for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

If Trubisky’s not practicing yet, his status for Sunday’s game against the Giants is very much up in the air.