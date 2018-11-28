Mitchell Trubisky officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday morning he wasn’t expecting Mitchell Trubisky to practice. As it turned out, the quarterback did something during practice.

The team officially listed Trubisky as limited with a right shoulder injury.

He went through some on-field drills, focusing on footwork, during the period open to the media, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. But Trubisky did not throw.

Despite Trubisky’s return to practice on a limited basis, Chase Daniel still is expected to make a second consecutive start.

Nagy said it could be a “game-time thing” for Trubisky.

“It’s going to continue to be one of those day-to-day things with him,” Nagy said Wednesday, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “I don’t know his exact pain tolerance or level right now. But I definitely think his arrow’s up right now, and we’ll just have to kind of keep communicating with him on a day-to-day basis as to where he’s at, how he feels.”

Running back Benny Cunningham (ankle), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (Achilles) and cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) did not practice.