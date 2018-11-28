Nigel Bradham played through broken thumb, will continue to

AP

Nigel Bradham broke his thumb in three places on the third play of Sunday’s game. He didn’t miss a play.

He will continue to not miss any, as well.

Via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, Bradham had surgery Monday to repair the damage, and is expected to continue to play.

“I think our medical people expect Nigel to play,” linebackers coach Ken Flajole said. “It’s probably comparable to what Kamu Grugier-Hill did to his thumb a few weeks back. Getting over the initial pain, I think they cast it, and they find a way to protect it so that he can play. Unless I get a different report, my expectation is that he will play.”

Grugier-Hill broke his thumb in London against the Jaguars and has continued to play, meaning the Eagles won’t have to promote Arthur Fonzarelli from the practice squad or anything.

Bradham acknowledged it made his life more difficult.

“It’s tough just trying to get off blocks, being able to tackle,” Bradham said. “You’re pretty much using your hands on every play.”

Bradham, like the Eagles, hasn’t played as well as last year, but keeping him on the field remains important for a team still in the playoff hunt because they’re in the NFC East.