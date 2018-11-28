No word from Ravens on whether Joe Flacco’s been cleared

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback for the Ravens for the third straight game and that Joe Flacco is still waiting for clearance to resume football activities after his hip injury, but that isn’t causing Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to veer off the path he laid out last Sunday.

Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Raiders that he might not announce a starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game in Atlanta and he didn’t waver at a Wednesday press conference. Harbaugh said on Monday that Flacco was seeing doctors to see about being cleared, but didn’t say whether Flacco got that clearance when he met with the media.

Harbaugh did say that Flacco has been “progressing very well” and that he’s been a help to Jackson in quarterback meetings, but any concrete update on Flacco’s status will have to wait until the team releases a practice report on Wednesday.

If Flacco isn’t working, it’s a safe bet that he hasn’t been cleared and that Jackson will get another start. Two wins in two games would make it hard to pull Jackson if Flacco’s cleared and another win this weekend would only make it harder to see Flacco going right back to the first team once he is given the green light to play.