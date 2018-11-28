Packers sign Eddie Pleasant, waive Korey Toomer

Getty Images

The Packers shuffled their defensive personnel on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Eddie Pleasant to the 53-man roster. He’ll take the roster spot of linebacker Korey Toomer as Toomer has been placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Pleasant played for the Texans from 2012 to 2017 and appeared in 78 games for Houston. He moved on to the Patriots for training camp this summer and wound up playing in one game for the Cardinals after failing to make the roster in New England.

Pleasant has 117 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

Toomer played 12 defensive snaps and 102 special teams snaps with the Packers this season. He’s also played with the Chargers, Raiders, Rams and Cowboys since entering the league in 2014.