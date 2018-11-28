Packers sign Eddie Pleasant, waive Korey Toomer

The Packers shuffled their defensive personnel on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Eddie Pleasant to the 53-man roster. He’ll take the roster spot of linebacker Korey Toomer as Toomer has been placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Pleasant played for the Texans from 2012 to 2017 and appeared in 78 games for Houston. He moved on to the Patriots for training camp this summer and wound up playing in one game for the Cardinals after failing to make the roster in New England.

Pleasant has 117 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

Toomer played 12 defensive snaps and 102 special teams snaps with the Packers this season. He’s also played with the Chargers, Raiders, Rams and Cowboys since entering the league in 2014.

  1. “Whoo hoo, I’m a Packer! I’m gonna go to the playoffs!” exclaimed an exuberant Mr. Pleasant on hearing the news.

    “Wait, wut?” he then said, after hearing more news.

  2. Makes sense..

    Current PFF rankings;

    Tramon Williams – #83 CB.. playing FS
    Josh Jones – #67 S
    Kentrell Brice – #81 S

    … meanwhile;

    HaHa Clinton-Dix, Redskins – #8 S
    Micah Hyde, Bills – #27 S
    Damarious Randall, Browns – #29 S

  3. “Makes sense”

    =========

    Yes it does make sense Vikings fan. The Packers have been hit hard by injuries. Need warm bodies just to fill out the roster sometimes.

    Thanks for always obsessively caring Vikings fan👌

  5. snowlock2013 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    “Whoo hoo, I’m a Packer! I’m gonna go to the playoffs!” exclaimed an exuberant Mr. Pleasant on hearing the news.

    “Wait, wut?” he then said, after hearing more news.
    ====================

    Seriously, dude: That’s some weak sauce, right there. The next time you have a thought? Let it go.

  6. aarons444 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:30 pm
    Makes sense..

    Current PFF rankings;

    Tramon Williams – #83 CB.. playing FS
    Josh Jones – #67 S
    Kentrell Brice – #81 S

    … meanwhile;

    HaHa Clinton-Dix, Redskins – #8 S
    Micah Hyde, Bills – #27 S
    Damarious Randall, Browns – #29 S

    ////

    You don’t actually agree with some of those assessments?

  7. You don’t actually agree with some of those assessments?
    =====

    I don’t think PFF is the end-all, be-all of player rankings.

    But it can be said beyond any reasonable doubt that the Packers safety situation is a dumpster fire right now.

    Easily the worst position group on the team.

