Panthers designate Da’Norris Searcy to return from IR

The Panthers designated safety Da'Norris Searcy to return from injured reserve Wednesday. That opens a three-week window to allow the team to place him on their 53-player roster or he will finish the season on IR.

Searcy missed eight games while in concussion protocol. He made five tackles in the first two games.

“We’ll continue to give him a week to really see where he is physically, and then we’ll go from there,” coach Ron Rivera said, via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer. “We have a couple of safeties obviously that are veteran guys that have been a little bit nicked up, so we’ll have to see.”

The Panthers signed Searcy after cutting Kurt Coleman, but Searcy was diagnosed with his second concussion in a month, landing him on injured reserve after Week Two.

Carolina then signed Eric Reid to fill Searcy’s spot.