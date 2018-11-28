Pat Shurmur: This isn’t player tryout

Getty Images

The Giants are 3-8. They have minuscule chances to make the postseason. They have a 38-year-old quarterback.

Coach Pat Shurmur, though, insists the team is not looking to the future.

Shurmur, apparently weary of answering questions about rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta, snapped when asked the importance of getting the team’s young players game experience.

“You’ve got to think of some other questions. My goodness,” Shurmur said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “You go into every week with giving your team the best opportunity to win the football game each week. That’s how you do this thing. This isn’t player tryout. This is do everything in your power to win the next game.”

Shurmur is sticking with Eli Manning for now, and despite calls for Lauletta to play, the coach has questioned why everyone thinks the fourth-round pick and not No. 2 quarterback Alex Tanney might be the next man up.