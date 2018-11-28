Pat Shurmur: We’re not coddling players

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham shared his distaste for the team’s offensive approach in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and dealing with outbursts from Beckham has been a regular part of life for Giants coaches over the course of his career.

Head coach Pat Shurmur, who came into the job this offseason talking about his desire to learn what makes Beckham tick, took issue with Beckham’s assertions by pointing out how much the Giants threw the ball but otherwise continued to avoid issuing a harsh public response to the latest verbal volley from the wideout.

Radio host Mike Francesa of WFAN had a much harsher take on Beckham to open his show on Tuesday. The rant focused on the Giants’ losing record since Beckham got to the team and Francesa’s belief that Beckham should keep his mouth shut until that changes. Shurmur appeared as a guest later in the program and responded to Francesa saying he and the rest of the Giants brass are too soft on Beckham and other players given the team’s record.

“I wouldn’t say we’re coddling them,” Shurmur said. “We’re not coddling them.”

Giants co-owner John Mara said earlier this year that he wants to hear Beckham do less talking, but Beckham hasn’t taken that advice and the Giants haven’t been winning. That’s a better formula for sports radio hosts than it is for head coaches trying to find positives in the final weeks of their first season on the job.