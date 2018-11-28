Patrick Mahomes thinks Kingsbury could thrive in the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
Getty Images

Gil Brandyt says Kliff Kingsbury’s phone is ringing off the hook with NFL interest. One of Kingsbury’s former pupils at Texas Tech thinks there’s good reason for that.

“I haven’t talked to him at about where he is thinking about going or where he is thinking about ending up,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. “I know if he did come to the NFL, he has the work ethic and he has the mind and he has the invovativeness — I guess you would say, if that’s even a word — to be in this league. Whatever he does, I know he will have success doing it.”

As more and more NFL coaches are embracing college concepts, it would make sense to have a guy like Kingsbury around.

“I am close with Coach Kingsbury,” Mahomes said. “He really helped my game and helped me as a person a lot. He is a genuine, good person and at the same time a very smart football coach. I know he will land back on his feet somewhere else and I am excited for the future with him.”

Kingsbury should have options, and it will be interesting if the ongoing offensive explosion at the NFL level creates more opportunities for college coaches who are experts on that side of the ball.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Patrick Mahomes thinks Kingsbury could thrive in the NFL

  4. Phins need a new coaching staff and front office.
    I’d take Kingsbury, Harbaugh even Dan Campbell from NO. Gase has proved he’s in over his head. P. Manning carried this guy while at Denver.
    Until we have a complete remake of the team where WINNING is the only acceptable outcome for everything we’ll forever be bottom dwellers in the AFC and league.

  5. ncphiner says:
    November 28, 2018 at 6:53 pm
    Phins need a new coaching staff and front office.
    I’d take Kingsbury, Harbaugh even Dan Campbell from NO. Gase has proved he’s in over his head. P. Manning carried this guy while at Denver.
    Until we have a complete remake of the team where WINNING is the only acceptable outcome for everything we’ll forever be bottom dwellers in the AFC and league.

    ———————————

    but… but …. danny amendola? hows that working out for you guys? worked out for danny great. hes getting paid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!