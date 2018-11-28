Pete Carroll happy for Richard Sherman’s success this season

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Getty Images

Richard Sherman will play in Seattle for the first time since the Seahawks cut him to save $11 million in salary cap space for 2018. He was a 30-year-old cornerback coming off a torn Achilles.

Though the Seahawks expressed interest in keeping Sherman, he quickly signed with the rival 49ers.

This season, Sherman has allowed only 16 catches for 266 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Sherman has seen 30 fewer passes thrown his way than second-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon playing on the other side.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he is “fired up” to see Sherman.

“He’s having a very successful season,” Carroll said on a conference call with 49ers reporters, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Every year you adapt, and Richard is a brilliant football player, and he has always been a guy that we would always work together with the little things that we would grow with year to year to try to stay ahead of it. And he’s continued to do that. I think he’s been very successful this season.”

After leaving Seattle, Sherman said on a podcast with Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins that Carroll’s message had become redundant. But Carroll, in his ninth season in Seattle, said he holds no hard feelings.

“I think any coach who’s been in the same situation for a long time recognizes that you have to keep battling with your messaging and your philosophy and your approach to keep it fresh and keep it new and all of that,” Carroll said. “It’s a challenge. Every year you have new people, and every year, speaking personally, I had to go back and start over. So when you do that, the message is repetitive. And if you really have a philosophy, it better be. If you believe in something, you’re going to stay with it.”

8 responses to “Pete Carroll happy for Richard Sherman’s success this season

  1. I know I’m happy for him, and honestly hope he’s happy in SF. The tip is too big a moment in Hawks history to not love Sherman or Malcolm Smith.

  2. Sherman is a great corner and when he is motivated a good leader. I am sure 49er fans see it by following the team in practice and games. Certain veterans never seemed to be able to get over the Super Bowl loss. Not much came out until Sherman/Bennett left but you could see there was tension between the offense and defense.

    Seattle is in good shape with young guys like Trey Flower, Quill Griffin and underrated Justin Coleman inside. Griffin is playing decent but must say its not at the level Sherman has.

  4. hawks1124 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 3:04 pm
    I know I’m happy for him, and honestly hope he’s happy in SF. The tip is too big a moment in Hawks history to not love Sherman or Malcolm Smith

    Too bad for Niner fans that Malcolm Smith’s tip was the last decent play he made. With the Niners his best skill set is cashing checks. Dude’s been totally useless otherwise… smh

  7. ehsguy72 says
    Too bad for Niner fans that Malcolm Smith’s tip was the last decent play he made. With the Niners his best skill set is cashing checks. Dude’s been totally useless otherwise… smh

    Someone’s forgetting the INT he returned for 6 the very next game against Denver! I still think Kam should have been mvp, but yeah most of our guys haven’t worked out once they left. I don’t hold it against them as it’s just buisness

