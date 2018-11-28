Philip Rivers named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Philip Rivers now has one award per incomplete pass last week.

The Chargers quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week, after his sterling performance against the Cardinals.

Rivers was 28-of-29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns, setting a record for completion percentage in the process.

He was a perfect 19-of-19 for 187 and two touchdowns in the first half, and the Chargers were able to take their foot off the gas in the blowout.

The 36-year-old Rivers is quietly playing some of his best football this year, completing 69.5 percent of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.