Report: Ken Whisenhunt a top candidate for Georgia Tech job

Getty Images

Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was last a head coach in 2015, but his alma mater is interested in bringing him home to replace Paul Johnson.

Johnson announced his retirement from Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reports that Whisenhunt is “a top candidate” to replace Johnson.

Whisenhunt, 56, started his college career as a quarterback at Georgia Tech before switching to tight end. He played there from 1980-84, making 82 catches for 1,264 yards and seven touchdowns.

He received his first chance as an offensive coordinator with the Steelers in 2004 and parlayed that into his first head coaching job. From 2007 to 2012, Whisenhunt went 45-51, with two playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance.

Whisenhunt was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2013 before the Titans hired him. He went 3-20 before Tennessee fired him in the middle of the 2015 season.

Whisenhunt returned to the Chargers as offensive coordinator in 2016.

Chargers currently rank sixth in yards and seventh in points, with quarterback Philip Rivers an MVP candidate.

Whisenhunt’s only college experience came as an assistant at Vanderbilt in 1995-96.