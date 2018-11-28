Saints, Rams and Chiefs can clinch playoff berths this week

Getty Images

No team has booked a spot in the postseason yet, but there could be three teams making plans for the playoffs by the time Week 13 comes to an end.

The NFL has released this week’s playoff scenarios and it shows that two of those teams could also wind up locking up division titles. The Saints will have the NFC South crown with a win and a Panthers loss or tie or a tie and a Panthers loss.

The Rams had a chance to clinch the NFC West during their bye week, but the Seahawks’ win against the Panthers meant they had to wait. A Rams win, a Seahawks loss or ties in both of their games to win their second straight divisional championship. The Rams have several scenarios that involve clinching a playoff berth while tying the Lions, but a win or a Seattle loss remains the most likely way for them to book passage to the postseason before Week 14.

The Saints will be in the playoffs with a win. There are other scenarios that get them in if they tie the Cowboys, but none if they should lose in Dallas on Thursday night.

Over in the AFC, the Chiefs are the only team in position to clinch a playoff berth. For that to happen they will need to beat the Raiders and get a fair amount of help from other results around the AFC. Those scenarios are listed below:

1) MIA loss or tie + IND loss + HOU loss + TEN loss or tie

2) MIA loss or tie + IND loss + HOU loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + CIN loss or tie

3) MIA loss or tie + IND loss + HOU loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss