Sam Darnold taking part in Jets practice

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold showed up dressed for practice today. And this time, he actually did something.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Darnold was taking part in passing drills today, the first action for the first-rounder since his foot injury.

Darnold showed up at practice last week in pads and a helmet but didn’t participate.

He’s missed the last two games, replaced by veteran Josh McCown.

It’s still early in the week, so it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go Sunday against the Titans, or whether this is just part of the effort to get him ready for the following week against the Bills.