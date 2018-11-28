Seahawks make J.D. McKissic’s return official

Getty Images

The Seahawks made J.D. McKissic‘s return official Wednesday, activating him from injured reserve. The team already had cleared the roster spot Tuesday by waiving receiver Keenan Reynolds, who re-signed to the practice squad.

McKissic missed the first 12 weeks of the season on injured reserve with a foot injury.

He fractured a bone on the outside of his foot in the preseason, with the Jones fracture keeping McKissic out until last week when he returned to practice.

McKissic, 25, finished with 453 combined yards last season and his 30-yard touchdown run in Week Four was the team’s only rushing touchdown by a running back last season.

The Seahawks currently rank first in the league in rushing offense.