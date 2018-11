Getty Images

Sebastian Janikowski has a new address this year, but he’s still making big kicks.

The Seahawks kicker was named NFC special teams player of the week, after hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired in a road win over the Panthers.

Janikowski’s 31-year-field goal sealed the game, and he was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goal attempts on the day.

The 40-year-old is 15-of-19 on the season, a solid year at 17 with the Raiders.