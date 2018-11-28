Should NFL have blocked Washington from claiming Reuben Foster?

Getty Images

An interesting argument emerged during Wednesday’s PFT Live regarding Washington’s decision to claim linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers: Should the league have blocked the move?

Chris Simms raised the possibility. While it has some appeal on the surface, the reality is that the league can’t tell a team to sign or not sign a player, unless and until that player is properly suspended under one of the various league policies that permit suspension. To simply swoop in and tell one or more teams not to acquire a player whose arrival would be unpopular would be a violation of the labor deal, and possibly collusion.

The league had to be tempted to try. At a time when the “focus on football” message from new P.R. chief Jocelyn Moore has worked well, the NFL surely didn’t want the top story on many sports shows to arise from the decision to make a waivers claim for Foster, especially when much of the discussion consists of criticism of the move. The better focus would be on the high-powered offenses and high-stakes games looming this week.

So maybe that’s ultimately why the league took the likely unprecedented step of keeping the identity of the team that claimed Foster on waivers a secret for roughly an hour on Tuesday afternoon. Maybe the league was trying to get Washington to reconsider its decision in ways far more subtle than issuing a mandate not to claim him.