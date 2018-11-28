Should NFL have blocked Washington from claiming Reuben Foster?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2018, 10:26 AM EST
Getty Images

An interesting argument emerged during Wednesday’s PFT Live regarding Washington’s decision to claim linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers: Should the league have blocked the move?

Chris Simms raised the possibility. While it has some appeal on the surface, the reality is that the league can’t tell a team to sign or not sign a player, unless and until that player is properly suspended under one of the various league policies that permit suspension. To simply swoop in and tell one or more teams not to acquire a player whose arrival would be unpopular would be a violation of the labor deal, and possibly collusion.

The league had to be tempted to try. At a time when the “focus on football” message from new P.R. chief Jocelyn Moore has worked well, the NFL surely didn’t want the top story on many sports shows to arise from the decision to make a waivers claim for Foster, especially when much of the discussion consists of criticism of the move. The better focus would be on the high-powered offenses and high-stakes games looming this week.

So maybe that’s ultimately why the league took the likely unprecedented step of keeping the identity of the team that claimed Foster on waivers a secret for roughly an hour on Tuesday afternoon. Maybe the league was trying to get Washington to reconsider its decision in ways far more subtle than issuing a mandate not to claim him.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Should NFL have blocked Washington from claiming Reuben Foster?

  2. If Snyder wants to deal with the PR disaster then that’s on him. The NFL shouldn’t intervene if the owner wants to be a donkey and makes a claim within the rules. Now if a rule was being violated then that’s another story. But then again we don’t know what a catch is in Roger’s World much less waiver violations.

  3. I am extremely anti-domestic violence. I have been associated with organizations that work with battered women. I believe a conviction on domestic violence charges should be a mandatory first offense suspension of a year.

    All that said, this case troubles me. If it were a different woman than the one in the original case, I would feel more strongly anti-Foster. But one of the things I have found through my involvement in the issue is that sometimes there are just extremely toxic relationships where two people simply need to stay away from each other period and that both individuals have the responsibility to stay as far away from the other as possible.

    Foster was exactly where he was supposed to be- in his team’s hotel. That tells me that there is at least a possibility that he did not go seeking this confrontation out, and that she MAY have gone looking for him knowing it could cause him trouble.

    Admittedly, I don’t know all of the facts, and I will be the first to admit I was wrong if that’s how it turns out. But I don’t think it’s entirely inappropriate for a team to take a flyer on the possibility that that is what happened in this case.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!