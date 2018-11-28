Todd Gurley is healthy after the bye-week break

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley didn’t enjoy his usual workload during the Week 11 Monday night showdown with the Chiefs. As it turned out, he had suffered an ankle injury.

As it turns out nine days later, his ankle is fine.

Gurley appeared nowhere on the Rams’ initial injury report since the epic 54-51 victory. Which means he’ll be good to go on Sunday at Detroit.

A pair of veteran offensive linemen (Andrew Whitworth and John Sullivan) got Wednesday off for non-injury reasons. Defensive lineman Ethan Westbrook missed practice due to an illness. Everyone else on the roster is healthy and good to go as the 10-1 Rams take on the 4-7 Lions.