Tom Brady is limited again with a knee injury

For the second straight Wednedsay, Tom Brady didn’t get a full practice in.

The Patriots quarterback was limited with a knee injury. It matches his official status from last week’s first official practice in advance of a win over the Jets.

Brady eventually was listed as questionable for the Week 12 game due to an illness.

Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) missed practice on Wednesday. Safety Nate Ebner (knee) was limited, and receiver Julian Edelman (foot) fully participated.

The injury report doesn’t specify left knee or right knee; 10 years ago, Brady tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in the regular-season opener.