Two Tide teammates say they never talked to front office about Reuben Foster

Getty Images

In the team’s initial statement about claiming linebacker/accused domestic violence committer Reuben Foster off waivers, they cited the large number of former Alabama players on their roster as part of their justification.

Specifically, the statement from senior vice president of player personnel cited “candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates.”

That number couldn’t have been more than five, because two of Foster’s former Alabama products denied any knowledge of such requests.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, both safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said Wednesday they did not have any such conversations.

“I didn’t talk to Bruce [Allen] or nobody,” Clinton-Dix said.

It’s possible that Allen got such a detailed scouting report from linebackers Ryan Anderson and Shaun Dion Hamilton, defensive lineman Daron Payne, guard Arie Kouandjio, and wide receiver Cam Sims that no such elaboration from the two starters was needed.

Or, perhaps Allen made a cold and calculated play for a first-round talent without consideration to his recent arrest, and left Williams and coach Jay Gruden to answer to the “outcry” that naturally followed.