Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Although passing numbers are up around the NFL this season, Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s passer rating, completion percentage and yards per pass are all down.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore has 131 carries for 535 yards at age 35.

Bills OLB Matt Milano has an NFL-high three fumble recoveries.

Jets FS Marcus Maye has this year’s longest interception return, 104 yards.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is averaging almost a full yard per pass more than Joe Flacco.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was the best quarterback in the NFL last week, according to the advanced stats at Football Outsiders.

Bengals QB Jeff Driskel‘s 4.56-second 40 puts him among the fastest starting quarterbacks in football.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown an NFL-high 472 passes.

Colts OLB Darius Leonard is leading the league in tackles.

Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon is the teams leading receiver with 46 catches.

Texans SS Justin Reid has an NFL-high 128 interception return yards.

Titans RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL in percentage of carries that gain at least one yard, yet the Titans didn’t go to him on a crucial fourth-and-1 on Monday night.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has led four fourth-quarter comeback wins this season, and it would be five if not for a missed field goal against the Texans.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has an NFL-high 37 touchdown passes.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers was one of three different QBs who threw more than 25 passes while completing more than 80 percent of them on Sunday. In the entire 1998 season, there were only two games in which a QB threw more than 25 passes and completed more than 80 percent of them.

Raiders QB Derek Carrs 35 sacks this season are already the most in his career.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Giants QB Eli Manning are tied with a league-high 38 sacks.

Washington QB Alex Smith had just five interceptions all season before Colt McCoy threw three in his first start.

The Eagles have shared the carries among three running backs with between 236 and 291 yards.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack has an NFL-high five forced fumbles.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford, once considered the master of the fourth-quarter comeback, is 0-7 this season when the Lions trail in the fourth quarter.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has an NFL-high 14 passes of 40 yards or more.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 318 completions.

Falcons SS Damontae Kazee has an NFL-high six interceptions.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is leading the league in both rushing yards and receiving yards.

Saints QB Drew Brees has a career-high three rushing touchdowns.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the team with a 100.4 passer rating, while Jameis Winston is at 87.3.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s 112.0 passer rating is the best of his career.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen is averaging just 6.2 yards per pass, which isn’t good but is better than the 5.0 Sam Bradford was averaging.

Rams RB Todd Gurley leads the NFL with 56 rushing first downs.

49ers RB Raheem Mostert is averaging a whopping 7.7 yards per carry.