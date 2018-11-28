XFL reportedly selects St. Louis

Getty Images

Football is returning to St. Louis. Reportedly.

According to Frank Cusumano of KDSK-TV in St. Louis, the XFL will be dropping a franchise in the city that the NFL abandoned nearly three years ago.

The St. Louis XFL franchise will play five of its 10 games in the Dome at America’s Center, the label that currently applies to the Edward Jones Dome, where the Rams spent more than two decades.

Per the report, the XFL is expected to announce the eight host cities next week.

One key question will become the existence of overlap between XFL and AAF cities. The AAF will play its inaugural season with teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Orlando, Memphis, Arizona, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and San Diego.

The AAF reportedly considered St. Louis, getting close enough to result in talks with former Rams receiver Isaac Bruce about becoming the team’s head coach.