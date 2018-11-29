Andrew Luck is the AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Colts won all three games they played in November to extend their winning streak to five games and push themselves into the thick of the playoff race.

Quarterback Andrew Luck‘s play in those games has pushed him up the list of contenders for MVP and he has a very strong case as comeback player of the year, but he’ll have at least one award to show for his efforts if he falls short in those races. Luck was named the AFC offensive player of the month for November on Thursday.

Luck completed 74-of-95 passes for 925 yards and nine touchdowns in the Colts’ three wins. He threw three touchdowns in each game, which extends his string of games with at least three touchdown passes to eight games with a game against the Jaguars on tap this Sunday.

It’s the second time that Luck has been named the conference’s top offensive player for a month. The first honor came in November 2014 and the twists and turns his career has taken since that point likely makes this one feel a little sweeter.