AP

The Browns finally have their franchise quarterback. And the firing of the 3-36-1 coach has allowed the quarterback to flourish.

Baker Mayfield is the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month, an award won based on the games played since the Browns fired Hue Jackson.

The Browns, who won one game in two seasons before Mayfield, went 2-1 in October. In the three games, Mayfield completed nearly 74 percent of his passes for 771 yards, nine touchdown passes, one interception, and a 129.5 passer rating.

Mayfield also become the first rookie in league history to register a passer rating in excess of 140 in back-to-back games, with a minimum off 20 passes. His last game in November, a 35-20 triumph over the Bengals (and Jackson), became the team’s first road win since October 11, 2015.

The first overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield matches former No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch as a Browns quarterback named NFL offensive rookie of the month. Tackle Joe Thomas also won the award in November 2007.