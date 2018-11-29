Bengals bring back Andre Smith

Getty Images

The Bengals are dealing with injuries at offensive tackle right now and that’s led them to bring back a former member of the team.

There has not been a formal announcement from the team at this point, but multiple reporters at Bengals practice have noted that Andre Smith is in uniform for the session. Smith was released by the Cardinals earlier this week.

This will be Smith’s third stint in Cincinnati. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2009 draft and left the team to sign with the Vikings as a free agent in 2016. He returned to the team last year and started eight games before landing on injured reserve.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn missed last Sunday’s game with a back injury and remains out of practice this week. Jake Fisher started in his place, but is also dealing with a back injury that’s keeping him off the field so far this week.