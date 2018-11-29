Bengals put Jake Fisher on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bengals season has been defined by big injuries, and they’re not stopping.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, tackle Jake Fisher was put on injured reserve today.

Fisher, their 2015 second-rounder, makes the 14th Bengal to hit that list this year. That’s going to make doing business with a 53-man roster difficult no matter who the names are.

Of course, the recent addition of quarterback Andy Dalton to their ranks is the big news, but the sheer bulk of the issue is stunning.

Fisher’s back injury cleared the roster spot for the return of veteran tackle Andre Smith, who was released by the Cardinals this week.